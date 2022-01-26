Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

SPCA Tampa Bay Celebrates Betty White Challenge

SPCA Tampa Bay
Posted at 9:33 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 09:33:13-05

It was last week, Monday, Jan. 17, the Betty White Challenge added so support to not just SPCA Tampa Bay but so many other organizations. Betty White was a great advocate for animals across the USA and SPCA Tampa Bay is fortunate that many donors thought of her and their organization counted nearly $20K.

The next big event is the 31st Annual Pet Walk on April 2. How can the community get involved?

Go to petwalk.org. Register for Free, Start a team and fundraise to help us care for the 7,500 animals/wildlife. It's $25 a day to take care of one animal. If you raise $25 or more you will receive a free pet walk t-shirt. So raise $25 and keep going.

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Tampa Bay is the only non-profit, animal welfare agency that runs an open-admission ForAll animal shelter and veterinary center in Pinellas County.

