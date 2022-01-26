SPCA Tampa Bay Celebrates Betty White Challenge

It was last week, Monday, Jan. 17, the Betty White Challenge added so support to not just SPCA Tampa Bay but so many other organizations. Betty White was a great advocate for animals across the USA and SPCA Tampa Bay is fortunate that many donors thought of her and their organization counted nearly $20K.

The next big event is the 31st Annual Pet Walk on April 2. How can the community get involved?

Go to petwalk.org. Register for Free, Start a team and fundraise to help us care for the 7,500 animals/wildlife. It's $25 a day to take care of one animal. If you raise $25 or more you will receive a free pet walk t-shirt. So raise $25 and keep going.

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Tampa Bay is the only non-profit, animal welfare agency that runs an open-admission ForAll animal shelter and veterinary center in Pinellas County.

