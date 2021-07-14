Watch
SPCA Tampa Bay Celebrates 81st Birthday

Posted at 10:49 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 10:49:45-04

SPCA Tampa Bay is celebrating a birthday! SPCA Tampa Bay is celebrating its 81st birthday on July 15. The organization has come a long way since it first started 81 years ago in St. Petersburg. In early 2020, they officially launched the extension of their brand as a for-all shelter and pet hospital.

Martha Boden joins us to discuss continued summer safety for pets, including what to do about those lingering fireworks.

Plus, at the end of June SPCA Tampa Bay had a number of small pocket pets and critters-- many were adopted but they just keep coming. How can we help? We have more than 40 animals right now classified as "critters" Pigs, Chickens and rabbits. We did waive the adoption fee in June but right now it's a little as $10.

Visit spcatampabay.org and search @spcatampabay for all of our channels including TikTok.

