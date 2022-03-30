SPCA Tampa Bay and Pet Walk Registration

31st Annual Pet Walk on Saturday, April 2 at North Straub Park in St. Pete. Registration is Free, raise $25 and get a free t-shirt. You can also register for the pet costume contest and win cool prizes for you and your pet. All funds raised help our ForAll shelter and pet hospital in St. Pete. Register here.

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Tampa Bay is the only non-profit, animal welfare agency that runs an open-admission ForAll animal shelter and veterinary center in Pinellas County. The SPCA Tampa Bay animal shelter in Largo cares for nearly 7,000 animals annually that have been surrendered by their owners, along with injured wildlife. Plus, our pet hospital in St. Pete provides pet health care for dogs and cats!

