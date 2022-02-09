SPCA Tampa Bay and Pet Walk

Join us Saturday, April 2nd for a fun, 1.8 mile walk along the waterfront in downtown St. Petersburg in North Straub Park. SPCA Tampa Bay is the only non-profit, animal welfare agency that runs an open-admission for-all animal shelter and veterinary center in Pinellas County. Our shelter in Largo cares for more than 4,770 animals annually that have been surrendered by their owners, along with injured wildlife.

It's free to register. Just go to petwalk.org and start a team and join us on Saturday, April 2 in St. Pete for the celebration when we reach our fundraising goal of 150K.

Martha Boden, CEO also introduces us to Henry a 5 year old Tarantula up for adoption. We've had bearded dragons and other small iguanas and chinchillas and snakes and it's been a while since we had a tarantula. Tarantulas require very little maintenance and cost, can live long, take up minimal space, and are incredibly docile. Live up to 25 years and they are on a bug protein diet.