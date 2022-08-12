Sparkman Wharf Celebrating '813 Day'

Celebrate Tampa at Sparkman Wharf this weekend as we get ready for '813 Day!'

You can enjoy live music, $8.13 specials at various restaurants and shops, photo opportunities and more!

Plus, you have the opportunity to give back, just by taking a picture. Take a photo in front of the iconic TAMPA sign from now until August 14 and tag @sparkmanwharf on Instagram. Sparkman Wharf will donate $5 (up to $1,000) for every photo taken to Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.

For more information, visit SparkmanWharf.com.