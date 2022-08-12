Watch Now
Sparkman Wharf Celebrating '813 Day'

We're getting the details of how Sparkman Wharf is celebrating 813 Day this week.
Celebrate Tampa at Sparkman Wharf this weekend as we get ready for '813 Day!'

You can enjoy live music, $8.13 specials at various restaurants and shops, photo opportunities and more!

Plus, you have the opportunity to give back, just by taking a picture. Take a photo in front of the iconic TAMPA sign from now until August 14 and tag @sparkmanwharf on Instagram. Sparkman Wharf will donate $5 (up to $1,000) for every photo taken to Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.

For more information, visit SparkmanWharf.com.

