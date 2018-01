SparkleSkirts began in 2008 when Leah Powell whipped up some sparkly skirts for her

running group to wear at the inaugural Princess Half Marathon at Walt Disney World.

In that race - and every race since - people have asked: "Where did you get those skirts?".

That's when her passion for both creativity and fitness shifted into high gear!

What began as a humble American dream in the Powell garage, quickly became a dream

come true for so many athletes seeking high quality, unique athletic apparel.

For more info: http://www.sparkleskirts.com