Spanish Lyric Theatre presents "In the Heights"

IN THE HEIGHTS (performed in English) presented by Spanish Lyric Theatre at HCC Ybor Performing Arts Center, Weekends JULY 29 - AUGUST 7, 2022 Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood - a community on the brink of change, where the Digital Story Copy biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you and which ones you leave behind. Tickets www.spanishlyrictheatre.com/tickets
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
