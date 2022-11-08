Southeastern Guide Dogs Sharing Message of Hope This Holiday Season

Southeastern Guide Dogs is celebrating the release of a new animated short, aimed at spreading an important message to veterans this holiday season — there is hope.

"Believe in Hope" is a heartwarming, animated tale sharing an inspiring look at how trained service dogs can restore freedom, confidence, and hope for those in need.

The premiere of "Believe in Hope" also kicked off the organization's "Get Hope, Give Hope" million-dollar match fundraiser, where every dollar raised will be matched thanks to the generous donation of the Patten Family Foundation.

The funds collected during this fundraiser will go towards breeding, training, and matching service dogs for veterans across the country at no cost.

For more information, head to GuideDogs.org/Hope.