Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Southeastern Guide Dogs Reopens Campus to the Public

After closing its doors to the public for nearly three years, Southeastern Guide Dogs is welcoming guests back for campus tours and a new guest experience.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 10:27:20-05

As the top guide dog training school in the country, many people know what the non-profit does and why they do it, but campus tours will give members of the public an exclusive look at how it's done.

Southeastern Guide Dogs also unveiled their newest on-campus experience, "Unseen Worlds." It's a multi-sensory experience that's the first of its kind and will take guests on a journey beyond sight.

Campus tours are $19 and "Unseen Worlds" is $49. For more information, visit GuideDogs.org.

Southeastern Guide Dogs transforms lives by creating and nurturing extraordinary partnerships between people and dogs. They breed, raise, and train elite guide dogs, service dogs, and skilled companion dogs and provide life-changing services for people with vision loss, veterans with disabilities, and children with significant challenges. The organization offers premier dogs and lifetime follow-up services at no cost.

