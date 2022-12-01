Southeastern Guide Dogs Looking for Volunteer Puppy Raisers

Southeastern Guide Dogs is looking for new volunteers to support their mission of raising dogs that will someday make a difference in someone's life.

Leslie Shepard, Director of Puppy Raising Services at Southeastern Guide Dogs, joins us to learn how you could partake in this process.

She says they'll teach you everything you need to know and they'll support you throughout the process, every step of the way. Puppy raising is full of wonderful surprises and unforgettable memories.

If you'd like to participate in the puppy-raising program, visit GuideDogs.org.