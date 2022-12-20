Watch Now
Southeastern Guide Dogs Helping Veterans, People with Disabilities

The holidays may be hard for some, and Southeastern Guide Dogs are helping people not just now, but year-round.
Posted at 10:19 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 10:19:09-05

The organization's service dog program matches veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and other people with disabilities with trained dogs who have been taught between 15-20 unique skills.

Service dogs differ from guide dogs in their personality, natural strengths, and the type of skills they are taught. While guide dogs are trained to focus more on obstructions, roadways, sidewalks, and "guiding" their human - service dogs' strengths are in their ability to maintain completely focused on their human partner. Strong eye contact and using their body weight to apply pressure, or "hugs", to veterans are two strengths that we look for in the best service dogs.

Southeastern Guide Dogs says more than 100 expertly-trained dogs are placed into guide, service, or other working careers each year.

For more information, visit GuideDogs.org.

