Sono Bello Partners with Dress for Success

Posted at 10:01 AM, Mar 22, 2022
Sono Bello is excited to announce that it is partnering with Dress for Success for its second year to empower women through the Your Hour, Her Power campaign. Suggested Question: Could you tell us more about Sono Bello’s partnership with Dress for Success?

To support the Your Hour, Her Power campaign, Sono Bello has committed to donating more than $100,000 to Dress for Success to help the nonprofit provide programs and services to equip women with the education and resources necessary to thrive in work and in life. The donation is made possible through transformations performed and employee participation in the campaign’s primary fundraiser of pledging the equivalent of an hour of pay to support the organization’s mission.

Those interested in getting involved may visit sonobello.com/yourhour.

To learn more about Sono Bello and the array of procedures offered, visit sonobello.com.

