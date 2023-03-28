Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Sonesta Sleep Expert Shares Tips on Getting a Good Night's Sleep

It's National Sleep Awareness Month and we're getting some tips from a Sonesta sleep expert on how to get a good night's sleep.
Posted at 9:53 AM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 09:53:50-04

In celebration of National Sleep Awareness Month in March, Sonesta has announced a partnership with Sleep Expert Dr. Rebecca Robbins to offer travelers a variety of ways to improve their sleep. Sonesta believes that sleep is of the utmost importance – especially while traveling – and through this partnership, the brand hopes to bring a better night’s sleep to each and every one of its guests.

For starters, Robbins says travelers can start improving their sleep through a variety of methods, including meditation. “Meditation and relaxation strategies are a really important part of a healthy sleep routine,” says Robbins. “If you’ve never tried these techniques before, the foundation of relaxation strategies are all about the breath. Just focusing a little bit more on inhales and exhales.”

Guests staying at select Royal Sonesta and Sonesta Hotels & Resorts can now request a Slumber Package that includes access to a guided meditation video from Robbins. The video shows travelers how to perform a simple “box breathing” exercise.

The new sleep-friendly package also includes an Oura Ring, a complimentary sleep mask and ear plugs, and other perks like bedtime snacks and hot teas.

Sonesta Slumber Package terms and conditions:

  • Must book with promo code SLEEP by December 10, 2023.
  • Check-in must occur before/on December 10, 2023 to redeem offer.
  • Offer is pre-paid and non-refundable. Restrictions may vary by hotel; check with specific hotel for details.

Disclaimer: This program is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition.

To learn more about the Sonesta Slumber package or book a stay, please visit: Sonesta.com/slumber.

