Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Some Tasty Easter Libations from The Cocktail Guru

We make a delicious cocktail for Easter.
Posted at 3:19 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 15:19:19-04

Step up your Easter Brunch cocktail game with a refreshing elixir sure to impress your friends and family. This year, it's all about giving your guests choices, but still keeping things simple and fun for YOU.

Here are some ideas:

Brunch Bouquet

1 oz. Spirit of Choice

3/4 oz. Floral tea of choice

3/4 oz. mango nectar (or other fruit nectar of choice)

squeeze of 1 lemon wedge

Top w/ Sparkling Wine

METHOD: Shake first four ingredients with ice and strain into champagne flute. Top w/ sparkling wine.

GARNISH: lemon wheel + dried flowers (if available)

Easter Brunch Mocktail

1 1/2 oz. Floral tea of choice

1 1/2 oz. Fruit juice/nectar of choice

1 oz good quality lemonade

Top w/ lemon-lime soda or ginger ale

METHOD: Shake first three ingredients with ice and strain into glass. Top w/ the soda.

GARNISH: lemon wheel and dried flowers (if available)

For more ideas visit TheCocktailGuru.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com