Some Tasty Easter Libations from The Cocktail Guru

Step up your Easter Brunch cocktail game with a refreshing elixir sure to impress your friends and family. This year, it's all about giving your guests choices, but still keeping things simple and fun for YOU.

Here are some ideas:

Brunch Bouquet

1 oz. Spirit of Choice

3/4 oz. Floral tea of choice

3/4 oz. mango nectar (or other fruit nectar of choice)

squeeze of 1 lemon wedge

Top w/ Sparkling Wine

METHOD: Shake first four ingredients with ice and strain into champagne flute. Top w/ sparkling wine.

GARNISH: lemon wheel + dried flowers (if available)

Easter Brunch Mocktail

1 1/2 oz. Floral tea of choice

1 1/2 oz. Fruit juice/nectar of choice

1 oz good quality lemonade

Top w/ lemon-lime soda or ginger ale

METHOD: Shake first three ingredients with ice and strain into glass. Top w/ the soda.

GARNISH: lemon wheel and dried flowers (if available)

