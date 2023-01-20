Snorkel With Manatees at the Plantation on Crystal River

We love our sea cows in Florida, but have you ever snorkeled with a manatee? The Plantation on Crystal River lets you do just that! In fact, Crystal River is the only place where it's legal to swim alongside and interact with manatees in the wild.

Right now, we're in the prime viewing season for manatees, which runs from November 1 through March 31, but manatees are in Crystal River year-round. You can experience the truly unique adventure of swimming among hundreds of manatees as they play, eat, and socialize with one another.

The Plantation Adventure Center & Dive Shop, located at the Plantation on Crystal River, offers public, semi-private, and private manatee tours. Semi-dry masks and snorkels and wetsuits that allow for maximum buoyancy and body heat retention are provided.

All manatee tour boats are enclosed and provide hot chocolate and coffee, warming boat coats, and towel service. All tour captains are licensed, insured and USCG certified. High-quality photos and videos are available for purchase after the tour.

For more information, or to check out its special Swim with the Manatees package, visit PlantationOnCrystalRiver.com.