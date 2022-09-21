Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Snacks to Bring Your Tailgating Spread to the Next Level

Football season is in full swing, and back with more game day essentials is lifestyle contributor Limor Suss.
Posted at 10:43 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 10:43:48-04

Football season is in full swing, and back with more game day essentials is lifestyle contributor Limor Suss.

Bring your tailgating spread to the next level with Tostitos Hearty Dippers, Tostitos Cheesy Enchilada Dip, and Tostitos Toppers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com