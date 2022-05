In the delightfully menacing fairy tale, The Sleeping Beauty at The Straz, Princess Aurora is cursed to a 100-years’-slumber by the wicked Carabosse. Doomed by fate, only a prince’s sweet kiss can break the spell and awaken the sleeping beauty. Featuring Next Generation Ballet’s rising stars, the production May 14-15 promises to be all the things that ballet is supposed to be – ravishing, exquisite, sumptuous and powerful.

For more info, go to this link.