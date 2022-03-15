Sleep Your Way to Stunning Skin

Did you know the road to healthy, glowing skin starts with some of the simplest things? The foundation for healthy skin starts with the basics, like proper nutrition and getting enough sleep. In fact, our skin rests and repairs itself overnight which is why after quality sleep, we wake up looking and feeling refreshed!

And with spring just around the corner, Medical and Cosmetic Dermatologist, Dr. Dina Strachan, will share her top tips to elevate your self-care routine, such as:

Beauty Sleep is Real - research shows that adequate sleep reduces the signs of skin aging and helps maintain hydration. Aim for 7 to 9 quality hours each night.

- optimally moisturize skin before bed as it is vital for both health and beauty Supermarket Skincare – Don’t skip the produce aisle. Many fruits and veggies contain nutrients that help protect the skin from sun damage

This segment is paid for by OIay

