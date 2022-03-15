Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Sleep Your Way to Stunning Skin

Posted at 9:40 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 09:40:40-04

Did you know the road to healthy, glowing skin starts with some of the simplest things? The foundation for healthy skin starts with the basics, like proper nutrition and getting enough sleep. In fact, our skin rests and repairs itself overnight which is why after quality sleep, we wake up looking and feeling refreshed!

And with spring just around the corner, Medical and Cosmetic Dermatologist, Dr. Dina Strachan, will share her top tips to elevate your self-care routine, such as:

  • Beauty Sleep is Real - research shows that adequate sleep reduces the signs of skin aging and helps maintain hydration. Aim for 7 to 9 quality hours each night.
  • Moisturizing is a Must - optimally moisturize skin before bed as it is vital for both health and beauty
  • Supermarket Skincare – Don’t skip the produce aisle. Many fruits and veggies contain nutrients that help protect the skin from sun damage 

This segment is paid for by OIay

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

