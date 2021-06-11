Watch
Skyway 20/21 Exhibition at the Tampa Museum of Art

Skyway 20/21 Exhibition
Posted at 9:12 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 09:12:04-04

Last week the Tampa Museum of Art opened the second and largest part of Skyway 20/21: A Contemporary Collaboration. This collaborative exhibition will be on view in four parts at the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg, the Tampa Museum of Art, the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, and the University of South Florida Contemporary Art Museum throughout this summer.

Skyway 20/21: A Contemporary Collaboration On view locations and dates: Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg - May 22 – August 22, 2021
Tampa Museum of Art, Tampa - June 3 – October 10, 2021
USF Contemporary Art Museum, Tampa - June 14 – September 1, 2021
The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, Sarasota - June 20 – September 26, 2021

For tickets and information, visit TampaMuseum.org or call (813) 274-8130.

The Tampa Museum of Art is located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza. Tampa, FL 33602, and open seven days a week, Monday – Sunday from 10 am – 5 pm, and Thursdays from 10 am – 8 pm.

