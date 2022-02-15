Skin Care and Beauty Tips to Help You Survive Winter

Winter weather can wreak havoc on your skin and hair. Between all the dry, chapped and cracked skin, and frizz or damaged hair, this is the time of year to pay extra attention to self-care and beauty routines.

During the colder months, the American Academy of Dermatology Association (ADD) recommends adding moisture into your skin. All skin types need moisture, as lower temperatures, hot indoor air, and dry air everywhere can disrupt the skin’s barrier.

It’s the season to focus on all areas of self-care from head to toe. Healthy hair and moisture go hand in hand — no matter the time of year. There are some surprising ways to help keep your locks healthy and looking their best as winter winds snag and tangle hair, which can lead to breakage and split ends.

Beauty & Fashion Expert, Emily L. Foley talk to us about:

Keeping your skin soft and healthy

How and when to hydrate your hair

Avoiding chapped lips

Looking and feeling your best throughout the winter months

This segment is paid for by eos, KVD Beauty, Maui Moisture.

