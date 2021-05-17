Sitting down with the host of "America’s Funniest Home Videos"

Nine of the season’s best videos compete to win a $100,000 cash prize, along with highlights including guinea pig antics and kids failing the Toddler Temptation Challenge,on an all-new episode of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” which airs on Sundays(7:00–8:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu. We chat with Host, Alfonso Ribeiro to learn more.
Posted at 9:25 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 09:25:17-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com