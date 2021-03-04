Sitting down with the Driver of the Zombie Monster Jam Truck

This. Is. Monster Jam®! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns after a pandemic pause, roaring into Tampa for one high-octane weekend at Raymond James Stadium on March 12-14. Monster Jam®, one of the first family events to open its doors to fans since the global pandemic began in 2020, features the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement. We sit down with Bari Musawwir - Driver of the Zombie Monster Jam Truck to learn more of what people can expect at this year's show.

Tickets are officially on sale to the general public and start at $20 on Ticketmaster.com or

Monsterjam.com/tickets.

