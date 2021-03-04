Menu

Sitting down with the Driver of the Zombie Monster Jam Truck

Monster Jam is Back
Posted at 9:23 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 09:23:29-05

This. Is. Monster Jam®! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns after a pandemic pause, roaring into Tampa for one high-octane weekend at Raymond James Stadium on March 12-14. Monster Jam®, one of the first family events to open its doors to fans since the global pandemic began in 2020, features the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement. We sit down with Bari Musawwir - Driver of the Zombie Monster Jam Truck to learn more of what people can expect at this year's show.

Tickets are officially on sale to the general public and start at $20 on Ticketmaster.com or
Monsterjam.com/tickets.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

