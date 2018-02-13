Tampa Bay Heralds of Harmony is a nonprofit men's barbershop chorus. Singing Valentines is their annual fundraiser. Proceeds will benefit barbershop singers.

The barbershop quartets will go to where a recipients wants to go in the greater Tampa Bay area. They will serenade the sweethearts.

The fundraiser is in three forms - delivery by phone 2 songs $25 donation, 2 songs, coffee mug filled with chocolates and a card, standard package, $60 donation; 3 love

ballads, rose, coffee mug filled with chocolates and a card, Premium package, $80 dollar donation. They will also offer extra roses and mugs.

Singing Valentines will run of Valentine's Day, Wednesday February 14 from 9am till 9pm anywhere in the greater Tampa Bay area

Order at ordersingingvalentine.com/tampa.fl or by phone at 813-228-7730.