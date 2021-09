Tampa Bay native Camille Trust has performed and recorded alongside artists Carly Simon and Shawn Mendes. She has more than a half million YouTube streams of her songs and another 2 million on Spotify! And now she is releasing her first full album recorded during the pandemic working with producers in NY via zoom.

CAMILLE’S HOMECOMING ALBUM RELEASE IS SET FOR THIS FRIDAY NIGHT, SEPTEMBER 24, AT THE FLORIDIAN SOCIAL CLUB ON CENTRAL AVENUE IN ST. PETE. DOORS OPEN AT 8PM!

camilletrust.com