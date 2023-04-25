Multi-platinum, chart-topping GRAMMY® Award winning duo and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo have announced more dates to their 2023 North American headlining tour. The tour includes a stop at Ruth Eckerd Hall with special guest John Waite on Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727- 791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Singer John Waite joins Pat Benetar and Neil Giraldo at Ruth Eckerd Hall
