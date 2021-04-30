Watch
Simple Brunch Swaps with Parker's Plate

Simple Brunch Swaps with Parker's Plate
Posted at 10:10 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 10:10:22-04

The sun is shining and Spring is in full bloom! If you're looking for some seasonal menu inspiration-you're in luck! Food and Lifestyle expert, Parker Wallace joins us with an easy, but elevated menu.

One easy swap is using Lactaid Milk instead of regular milk. Lactaid is 100 percent real milk, just without the lactose, so everyone in your family can enjoy the creamy and delicious taste of dairy milk without discomfort.

And you have to pair your brunch with a fantastic beverage. The New Cupcake Lighthearted Sauvignon Blanc is bursting with really vibrant notes of fresh citrus, lime and apricot so you get this bright, refreshing finish.

Find more great ideas by visiting Parkersplate.com.

