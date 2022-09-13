Silver Eagle Sessions Creating a Mobile Recording Studio

Silver Eagle Sessions joins us, telling us how they're devoted to uncovering overlooked and underexposed musician with unique original music.

They're also working to create a mobile recording studio out of a resurrected 1980 Silver Eagle tour bus. They tell us while they were renovating the interior, they found paperwork from Willie Nelson.

They're not totally mobile yet, but once they are, they plan to travel the country, looking for underexposed local and mid-level musicians, recording them on the bus and giving them a platform to grow their followings as we build our own.

Silver Eagle Sessions are going to be performing two live shows in Tampa Bay this week. One is at the Eighteen East Restaurant in Avon Park on Tuesday, September 13 and the other will be at Blue Lagoon Saloon in Sebring on Wednesday, September 14.

You can check out Silver Eagle Sessions on Facebook and YouTube.