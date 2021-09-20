Sickle Cell Awareness Month

Cleveland, Ohio Attorney, author and long-time Sickle Cell Anemia advocate JJ Winston’s daughter Jasmine Winston has Sickle Cell Anemia disease.
Jasmine Winston is your typical thriving college senior studying Bio-Chemistry and Spanish at Ohio State University. Her dream is to one day become a doctor. Jasmine and her mom are launching a Sickle Cell Lego Challenge on Tik Tok - to promote Sickle Cell awareness. Jasmine describes her pain similar to the feeling of when someone accidentally steps on legos and that the pain strickens her entire body. The challenge is stepping on Legos and describe the pain and encourage everyone to support Sickle Cell awareness.