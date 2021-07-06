Shriners Hospitals for Children is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. Our health care system provides care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate. All care and services are provided regardless of the families’ ability to pay. As the health care system’s new Chief Development Officer, Stuart P. Sullivan will oversee all donor relations efforts.
Shriners Hospitals for Children
12502 USF Pine Drive Tampa, FL
Website: shrinershospitalsforchildren.org