Shrimp Ceviche Recipe with Erika Schlick

Ceviche is a tasty dish that involves marinating seafood in acidic ingredients like citrus for a short time. This version is bright and refreshing with shrimp, lemon, and lime, and is great served on warm, summery days.

Shrimp ceviche recipe

Ingredients

1 lb cooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

½ cup fresh lemon juice

¼ cup fresh lime juice (2 limes)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1½ cup of quartered Cherry tomatoes or Campari tomatoes, seeds removed and diced

1½ cup finely chopped cilantro

1 cucumber, peeled and diced

2 medium avocados, diced

Optional Add-Ins 1 jicama, peeled and diced 1 mango, peeled and diced 1 jalapeno, seeded and sliced

