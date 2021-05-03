Watch
Shrimp Ceviche Recipe with Erika Schlick

Shrimp Ceviche Recipe with Erika Schlick
Posted at 9:30 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 09:30:04-04

Ceviche is a tasty dish that involves marinating seafood in acidic ingredients like citrus for a short time. This version is bright and refreshing with shrimp, lemon, and lime, and is great served on warm, summery days.

Shrimp ceviche recipe

Ingredients
1 lb cooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
½ cup fresh lemon juice
¼ cup fresh lime juice (2 limes)
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon salt
1½ cup of quartered Cherry tomatoes or Campari tomatoes, seeds removed and diced
1½ cup finely chopped cilantro
1 cucumber, peeled and diced
2 medium avocados, diced

Optional Add-Ins 1 jicama, peeled and diced 1 mango, peeled and diced 1 jalapeno, seeded and sliced

For more information on this recipe visit: https://thetrailtohealth.com/recipes/shrimp-ceviche

And to find more recipes by cookbook author, Erika Schlick, visit: Thetrailtohealth.com

