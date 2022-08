A shower may seem like a mundane task to many of us, but for Tampa Bay's homeless population, it can mean so much more! That's why Showered and Empowered is on a mission to compassionately provide access to mobile showers and laundry facilities at no cost.

They're hosting a benefit concert next month to help them in their important mission. It's called SOUND.TRACTS, happening September 17 at Northwest Church in St. Pete. Tickets are $20, you can purchase them at EventBrite.com.