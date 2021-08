SHOUT: The Mod Musical, which had its original 2020 run cut short by Covid, has been rescheduled in the Jaeb Theater. This swingin’ gal pal romp through the jukebox hits of the '60s follows five colorful characters through the trials and tribulations of love in the dawn-ofwomen’s-lib London. Get ready to kick your heels up and shout!

