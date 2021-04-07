Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Shopping Sustainably with Zulily for Earth Month

items.[0].videoTitle
Sustainable Shopping on Zulily
Posted at 9:36 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 09:36:58-04

Earth Month is here, and a lot of us are looking for ways to live more eco-friendly and sustainably. Minimal Living expert Denaye Barahona joins us with some tips to live and shop sustainably during Earth Month and beyond.

Zulily launched its first-ever Sustainability Shop today in honor of Earth Month. The Shop is curated with eco-friendly products that make it easier for families to make small changes at home that have a big impact over time. Zulily is also making a $50,000 donation to help Conservation International plant up to 25,000 trees – and customers can help double that contribution

Find the items featured in the segment and more at Zulily.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com