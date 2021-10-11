Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Shop Early this Holiday Season

items.[0].videoTitle
Shop Early this Holiday Season
Posted at 11:58 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 11:58:29-04

Early shopping is the name of the game for the 2021 holiday season.  

Consumer experts are predicting a much bigger holiday season this year with many shoppers seeking out online ordering with pickup and smart shopping technology like Scan & Go that allows you to bypass the checkout by scanning and paying on your personal device. 

Although online shopping increased during the pandemic, 43% of consumers expect to make the majority of their holiday purchases in a physical store – a 9% increase compared to last year. 

So how do you make it fun versus stressful and get the most out of the holiday season? 

We get a head start on holiday shopping trends with Digital Journalist and Trends Expert, Anna De Souza.  Anna joins us from a Sam’s Club interactive installation at Spring Studios in New York City. 

This segment is paid for by Sam’s Club 

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com