Shop Early this Holiday Season

Early shopping is the name of the game for the 2021 holiday season.

Consumer experts are predicting a much bigger holiday season this year with many shoppers seeking out online ordering with pickup and smart shopping technology like Scan & Go that allows you to bypass the checkout by scanning and paying on your personal device.

Although online shopping increased during the pandemic, 43% of consumers expect to make the majority of their holiday purchases in a physical store – a 9% increase compared to last year.

So how do you make it fun versus stressful and get the most out of the holiday season?

We get a head start on holiday shopping trends with Digital Journalist and Trends Expert, Anna De Souza. Anna joins us from a Sam’s Club interactive installation at Spring Studios in New York City.

This segment is paid for by Sam’s Club

