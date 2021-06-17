Watch
Shockheaded Peter at the Jobsite Theater

Posted at 9:01 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 09:01:44-04

A little bit Edward Gorey, a little bit Tim Burton, Shockheaded Peter is the phantasmagorical musical staging of Heinrich Hoffman’s dark, mildly-terrifying 19th-century German children’s book Der Struwwelpeter. The show illuminates graphic cautionary tales about a cast of disobedient children like Young Harriett and her pyrotechnic tendencies, little Conrad and his insatiable thumb-sucking and a handful of other misbehaving youngsters who come to untimely and hilariously horrific ends.

Presented by Jobsite Theater at the Straz Center Through July 3rd.

Get your tickets at jobsitetheater.org/shockheaded-peter

