Shine On with Summer Savings

Let’s face it. Summer can be expensive. While pool parties and family outings are the perfect chance for some carefree fun, there is nothing free about them!

In addition, consumers in the U.S. are navigating rising costs at the pump, the grocery store, and just about everywhere in between. It’s never been a better time to think about some ways you can save some money during the summer months.

Luckily, there’s some relief.

DoorDash has launched their biggest ever ‘Summer of DashPass’ savings event. During the summer, members can save on the best of their neighborhood, with at least one nationwide offer a week and hundreds of offers available from local businesses. Last year, DashPass members made more than 27 million orders during Summer of DashPass and saved over $4.5M with exclusive Summer of DashPass deals.

For more information visit doordash.com