'Shear Madness' - Screwball Hair-Salon-Whodunit Play - Coming to Straz Center

Tampa is known for its shenanigans — which makes it the perfect setting for SHEAR MADNESS, the screwball hair-salon-whodunit that everybody loves!

Audiences figure out the crime by following the clues and even questioning the suspects. Clues change every night, so audiences never know who the murderer will be until the end of the show.

Seen by more than 12.5 million people worldwide, SHEAR MADNESS is the wash-and-go criminal caper that delivers the perfect cut every time.

Shear Madness is coming to the Straz Center from February 15 through April 8.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.