When you experience SharkCon, you will dive deep into the world’s oceans. Everyone is connected to the ocean, but there are so many more secrets to learn about its amazing inhabitants. SharkCon is an event suitable for the casual consumer of shark lore, to the most intense aficionado of shark science. If it’s about sharks, it’s at SharkCon!

SharkCon

August 7-8 9-5 both days

$19.95 for adults $4.95 for kids at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall

https://sharkcon.com/