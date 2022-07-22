Shark Week is Back!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the first Master of Ceremonies for Shark Week. Fans can expect 25 adrenaline-inducing original hours that deliver never-seen footage of walking sharks, awe-inspiring breaches and more shocking predations captured on-camera by dedicated science and research field teams. Shark Week also features new and returning special guests including comedian Tracy Morgan, the stars of truTV’s “Impractical Jokers,” Sal Vulcano, James Murray, Brian Quinn, and the cast of “Jackass”. As the preeminent destination for shark programming, Discovery Channel’s Shark Week takes audiences to new locations this year - from the Exuma Islands in the Bahamas to Papua New Guinea.

Forrest Galante aims to inspire and educate people about animals through his on-camera wildlife biology fieldwork; during his tenure with Animal Planet he has successfully captured evidence of the existence of two animals once believed to be extinct. In 2018, Galante found trail footage of a Zanzibar leopard deep within the jungles of Zanzibar. Then in 2019, he was part of a history-making expedition in the Galapagos, where he and a team rediscovered the Fernandina Tortoise; a species that had previously been thought to have been extinct since 1906. In addition to these history-making findings, Galante continues to search the globe for animals he believes may still be among us including the Rio Apaporis Caiman in Colombia, the Miller’s Grizzle Langur, of Borneo, and even the mysterious Pondicherry Shark to name a few.

In the world premiere of "Island of Walking Sharks" on Wednesday, July 27th at 8:00PM ET/ PT on Discovery and discovery+, Forrest travels to the mysterious island of Papua New Guinea to prove that sharks are evolving to walk on land.

Shark Week

Premieres

Sunday, July 24th

8pm ET/PT

On Discovery Channel

