Shark Tanks's Barbara Corcoran leading free webinars

Barbara Corcoran is continuing a series of free webinars she is leading, all geared towards helping small businesses recover and thrive from last year's devastating losses.

As the use of QR codes and online shopping has surged in the past year, a vibrant digital presence is a necessity for business survival. But what if you aren't a tech whiz? Barbara will present how to build and fine-tune the customer experience in a digital space as the focus of this next webinar.

The free, live webinar is on Wednesday, August 25th at 2pm Eastern, or anytime following on-demand, and is part of a series of webinars she is hosting, along with guest experts she's invited to join in each. Called, "Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran," the webinars, presented by AT&T, are geared towards all types of small businesses -- stores, restaurants, online merchants, etc.

In addition to streaming live, her past webinars are available for viewing on-demand at 888Barbara.com.