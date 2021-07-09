Watch
Shark Series Shark Academy on Discovery +

Get ready to take a bite out of discovery+’s first-ever Shark Series "Shark Academy." We speak to top shark scientists and Shark Week favorite, Dr. Riley Elliott about the new series which takes aspiring researchers to the middle of the ocean to find out if they have what it takes to accompany him on his next big shark expedition.

The series follows eight men and women on an intense six-week crash course to secure a coveted crew spot on shark scientist, Dr. Riley Elliott’s next great shark diving expedition. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for these shark enthusiasts with non-traditional backgrounds to leap ahead in the competitive world of shark research, embarking on the adventure of a lifetime in hopes of making their dreams a reality.

Watch it on discovery+ and for more info, visit: https://www.discoveryplus.com/

