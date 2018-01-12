Shark Days at The Florida Aquarium

Shark Days

Jan. 13 and 14

9:30 - 3:30

Join The Florida Aquarium for a weekend dedicated to our ocean’s amazing apex

predators—sharks! There will be fun and educational activities throughout the Aquarium from 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. In between activities, watch a special screening of “Tanks to the Ocean” (a short conservation focused film); see special shark dive presentations; learn all about sharks at the Aquarium’s Ranger Station in the Wetlands Trail gallery; learn about the Aquarium’s shark conservation work from the Aquarium Curator, Eric Hovland; and more.

All the fun is included with a general admission ticket. For more information and a full

schedule, visit flaquarium.org.