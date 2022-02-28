Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Share the Glam Innovative Beauty

Share the Glam with Mickey Williams
Posted at 9:46 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 09:46:06-05

Innovative Beauty- We all love a beauty product that is innovative and multi-tasks. Beauty Expert Mickey Williams is back with some of her favorite NEW Innovative Beauty finds from lashes to better sleep for your skin.

Products featured in segment:

Eylure PROMAGNETIC 10 Magnet & Felt Tip Eyeliner Kit
PRICE: $16.99
SHOP: @Target

JOAH Beauty Perfect Complexion Eye Serum Concealer PRICE: $11.99
SHOP: JOAHBeauty.com

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream
PRICE: $100
SHOP: @CharlotteTilbury.com

Guru Nanda’s Halo XL
PRICE: $99 SHOP: @Gurunanda.com

For more information visit www.sharetheglam.com.
Please follow Mickey at @MWMAKEUP on Instagram

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com