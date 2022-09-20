ShapeShifter Fish & Friends Keeping Families Safe and Stylish

Sun protection is so important here in Florida for all ages, and UV-resistant clothing is a great alternative to sunblock. We're keepin' it local with ShapeShifter Fish & Friends as they show us the products they offer to keep you and your family safe.

They have 23 designs and they're constantly growing!

A portion of their proceeds goes to ProjectFIN (Friends in Need) to provide sun-protective clothing to the homeless community in Tampa Bay.

Maria Aller, the founder of ShapeShifter Fish & Friends, tells us she was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, so they've created a new organization called SHECANcer. They will donate pink sun protective shirts to breast cancer patients for the month of October, as chemotherapy causes extreme sensitivity to the sun.

ShapeShifter Fish & Friends offers sizes for thee whole family. You can find them at SSFishandFriends.com or on Facebook and Instagram @ssfishandfriends.