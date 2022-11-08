Today, more than ever, consumers are conscious of where their food comes from. An increasing number of farmers, ranchers, and food producers are improving and verifying the welfare of animals in their care by becoming American Humane certified.

To help consumers set a humane table this holiday season, American Humane CEO & President, Dr. Robin Ganzert, who just authorized American Humane's first-ever cookbook 'The Humane Table: Cooking with Compassion,' joins us with more.

For more information, head to AmericanHumane.org.