September Self-Care

Finally, the kids are back to school and we now have the time to focus on ourselves. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with some great ways to pamper and spoil ourselves this fall.

Get your hair strong and healthy

amika:

The Kure Intense Bond Repair Mask - $18 - $52 (depending on size)

· This reparative, ultra-moisturizing deep treatment has been clinically proven to transform damaged, dry, and unruly hair after one use using sea buckthorn, Bond Cure Technology, vegan proteins and plant butters

· Repair damage, strengthens, and brings back dry, damaged hair from the breaking point while preventing future damage

· cruelty-free and vegan

https://loveamika.com/

Personalize your nutrition

Gainful

Personalized Protein (with variety pack flavor boosts),: Protein starts at $39 + 14 servings // Variety Pack flavors include: Madagascar Vanilla, Rich Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Caffe Mocha, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Matcha Green Tea, Strawberry Cream

Pre-Workout: Strawberry Lemonade Flavor; Starting at $26 + 14 servings

Hydration: Strawberry Lemonade Flavor; Starting at $30 + 28 servings

Creatine: Starting at $17 | 14-28 servings Fiber: Starting at $17 | 14-28 servings

Collagen: Starting at $17 | 14-28 servings

· With a unique lens into an individual's fitness and lifestyle goals, Gainful is the first brand to offer completely personalized nutrition for every body - including personalized protein powder, pre-workout, hydration, and performance boosts

· Through Gainful’s online quiz, customers have the ability to tailor Gainful’s product line to their unique physiology, dietary restrictions, sweat level, type of activity, fitness goals, and more.

· From there, working with an on-staff Science Advisory Board of Registered Dietitians and nutritionists, Gainful prescribes a personalized product kit based on each individuals’ quiz results for optimal performance and recovery.

· Gainful customers also have access to their own Registered Dietitian, who is available at any time to answer personal fitness and nutrition questions

https://www.gainful.com/ Use coupon code MOMHINT for $20 off

Indulge your face

Makanai Beauty

Goldays 24 Karat Gold Mask ($200) & Perfector Sheets ($25 - $59)

Skin Jewel Oil Serum - $50

· One of Japan's first clean beauty brands

· All products made in Japan with Japanese ingredients.

· Makanai Goldays 24 Karat Gold Mask and 24 Karat Gold Perfector

o Sheets are made from 100% pure Yoshitaka Gold Leaf

o Ultimate at-home facial treatment

o Calms, rejuventates and leaves a beautiful luminosity to skin

o Reduces the breakdown of elastin and restores elasticity of skin tissues, making skin firm and toned

· Makanai Skin Jewel Oil Serum

o Nutrient-rich, botanical oil blend infused with 24 karat bold flakes to improve elasticity

o Premium-grade NUT, PLANT and SEED oils to nourish and restore dewiness and skin GLOW

https://www.makanaibeauty.com/ Use coupon code MOMHINT for 10% off

Ensure you are getting all of the vitamins that your body needs

Lifeable

Vitamin C (Adult) - $14.99

Magnesium Citrate (Adult)- $19.99

Vitamin B12 (Adult) - $14.99

Calcium Magnesium + Vitamin D3 (Adult)- $14.99

Zinc 50mg (Adult)- $14.99

· Lifeable, the great-tasting gummy vitamin company, believes staying healthy is an important part of living life to the fullest, and that's helped by having a strong immune system, keeping stress in check and having enough energy to get through the day - which is more important than ever as we head back to school, places of work and into the busy holiday season.

· Many people don't get enough of their vitamins through food, so having naturally flavored gummy vitamins is a tasty way to get the recommended daily amount of vitamins and minerals that can help boost the immune system , and thanks to Lifeable's bursting with flavor taste, it makes it easy to remember to take these healthy gummy vitamins every day!

www.lifeable.com

