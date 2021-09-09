Watch
September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Posted at 9:52 AM, Sep 09, 2021
It is a new day for those with prostate cancer. High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) has emerged among the country’s fastest-growing new outpatient treatment options for prostate cancer. Prostate cancer is eradicated through the precision focusing of sound waves to a targeted spot, creating an interaction between the sound waves and the cancerous tissue resulting in extreme heat that destroys cancer cells. HIFU is a minimally invasive procedure that offers drastically reduced side effects.

Website: hifuprostateservices.com

