September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

It is a new day for those with prostate cancer. High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) has emerged among the country’s fastest-growing new outpatient treatment options for prostate cancer. Prostate cancer is eradicated through the precision focusing of sound waves to a targeted spot, creating an interaction between the sound waves and the cancerous tissue resulting in extreme heat that destroys cancer cells. HIFU is a minimally invasive procedure that offers drastically reduced side effects.
