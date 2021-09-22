Watch
September is National Family Meals Month

These powerful pairings add nutrition and great taste to your menu!
Posted at 2:15 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 14:15:10-04

September is National Family Meals Month and Registered Dietitian Jamie Lee McIntyre joined The Morning Blend to share why family meals are important and her idea for a "Powerful Pairing' to combine 3 super nutritious ingredients into a well balanced family meal.To learn more about the Powerful Pairing of pork, pulses and sorghum visit www.PowerfulPairings.com

