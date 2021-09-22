September is National Family Meals Month and Registered Dietitian Jamie Lee McIntyre joined The Morning Blend to share why family meals are important and her idea for a "Powerful Pairing' to combine 3 super nutritious ingredients into a well balanced family meal.To learn more about the Powerful Pairing of pork, pulses and sorghum visit www.PowerfulPairings.com
Posted at 2:15 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 14:15:10-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com