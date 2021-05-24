Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Career Fair

Looking to fill 300 positions, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa will be staging a career fair. Perks include $300 bonuses (after 90 days of employment), a benefits package for full-time employees, a free meal on every shift & more. Positions are available in culinary, restaurants, housekeeping, retail, hotel, security, spa & recreation. Candidates should bring their resume, a valid ID, social security card and if required, a work authorization. Visit gotoworkhappy.com for a full listing of open positions

Career Fair Tuesday, May 25th, 10am-2pm at the Hard Rock Event Center.