Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino - Hiring Event

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is holding an Open Call Hiring Event on Wednesday, January 24 from 9am - 1pm inside the Hard Rock Cafe. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is looking to fill over 200 positions in a variety of departments including culinary, beverage, hotel, spa, marketing, slot technicians and security. The positions come with on the job training, development and growth opportunities. Receive on the spot interviews and same day job offers. Candidates should arrive early and have their employment documents in hand including a driver's license and social security card. Apply in person or online at gotoworkhappy.com.